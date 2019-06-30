Reynolds started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, Reynolds is back on the bench for Sunday's series finale, so he'll finish June having made just six starts. The lack of consistent at-bats seems to have had a negative effect on Reynolds, who is 3-for-38 with 15 strikeouts dating back to May 18.