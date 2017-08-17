Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Grabs seat Thursday
Reynolds is not in the Rockies' Thursday lineup, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It appears to be a routine day off for the masher, as Ryan McMahon replaces him at first base batting sixth. Reynolds should be back in action Friday.
More News
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Not in lineup•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Returns to action Friday•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Day-to-day with hand injury•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Homers in Thursday win•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Sits first game of Sunday twin bill•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...