Play

Reynolds is not in the Rockies' Thursday lineup, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It appears to be a routine day off for the masher, as Ryan McMahon replaces him at first base batting sixth. Reynolds should be back in action Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast