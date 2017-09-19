Play

Reynolds is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Reynolds will take a seat for the third time in six games as him and Ian Desmond continue to share starts at first base. He's had a slow start to September, slashing just .170/.235/.298 with one homer in 13 games, but the veteran slugger still figures to see his fair share of starts down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast