Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Heads to bench Tuesday
Reynolds is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Reynolds will take a seat for the third time in six games as him and Ian Desmond continue to share starts at first base. He's had a slow start to September, slashing just .170/.235/.298 with one homer in 13 games, but the veteran slugger still figures to see his fair share of starts down the stretch.
