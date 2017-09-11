Reynolds went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

He put this one out of reach, extending the Rockies' lead from two runs to six with his eighth-inning homer off Walker Buehler. It was Reynolds' first home run of September, but he has 10 in the second half and 29 for the season. The 34-year-old is approaching his career high of 102 RBI.