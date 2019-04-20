Reynolds will start at first base and bat fifth Saturday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

After a stretch of four consecutive starts, Reynolds returned to a bench role for the first two games of the series with Philadelphia. Now that Ryan McMahon is back from the injured list, Reynolds' opportunities will likely be more limited, but there will be a spot in the lineup for him Saturday with Nolan Arenado receiving a rare rest day.

