Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over the Mets.

Reynolds has drastic home-road splits this season, and this was his 17th homer at Coors Field compared to just six on the road. He sports a solid .284/.370/.522 slash line for the campaign, but again, his .712 OPS away from Coors highlights his production dip on the road. If the luxury exists to utilize him only in home games, Reynolds' value is much higher.