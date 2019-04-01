Reynolds is in the lineup hitting eighth for Monday's game against the Rays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Reynolds was out of action for Colorado's last two games, but he'll slot in as the DH for this interleague contest in Tampa Bay. The veteran slashed .248/.328/.476 in 86 games for the Nationals last season, and he could find himself with more at-bats than initially anticipated to start the year with Daniel Murphy (finger) on the 10-day injured list.