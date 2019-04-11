Rockies' Mark Reynolds: In lineup Thursday
Reynolds is in the lineup, playing first base and hitting fifth against the Giants on Thursday.
Reynolds has sat to start the last two games, making one pinch-hit appearance, but he will slot back in for this tilt with San Francisco. The veteran is 4-for-18 with one home run and three RBI to start the season.
