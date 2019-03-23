Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Making Opening Day roster
Manager Bud Black said Saturday that Reynolds will be on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Reynolds joined the Rockies on a minor-league deal this offseason and was in camp as a non-roster invitee, but him making the roster was to be expected. The 35-year-old will begin the season as the backup to Daniel Murphy at first base while also being a pinch-hit option off the bench.
