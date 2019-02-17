Rockies' Mark Reynolds: May see time at keystone
Manager Bud Black said that Reynolds may work out some at second base, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The veteran slugger has spent nearly his entire big-league career at either first or third base. However, it seems the Rockies are willing to see what he can offer at the keystone with a completely open competition at the position heading into spring training. Reynolds has seven appearances at second base to his name in the majors, but he'll need to produce enough with the bat to warrant a spot on the active roster. Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon and Pat Valaika also figure to be vying for the starting second base role.
