Reynolds is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Reynolds knocked in a run and drew two walks during Saturday's game, but he will give way to Ryan McMahon at first base as the Rockies look to avoid being swept by the Marlins.

