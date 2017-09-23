Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Not in Saturday's lineup
Reynolds is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Reynolds will open on the bench Saturday for the second straight day with Ian Desmond again starting at first base. Reynolds has been the Rockies' primary first baseman for most of the year, but he seems to be ceding that spot to Desmond as the regular season winds down, at least against right-handed pitchers.
