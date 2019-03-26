Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Officially added to roster
Reynolds had his contract selected by the Rockies on Tuesday.
This was expected. Reynolds is slated to open the season as Daniel Murphy's backup at first base while also offering a right-handed bat off the bench. The veteran slugger hit .248/.328/.476 with 13 homers in 86 games (235 plate appearances) last season.
More News
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Making Opening Day roster•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Expected to make club•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Won't be used at second base•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: May see time at keystone•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Returning to Colorado•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Smacks two-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...