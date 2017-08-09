Play

Reynolds is not in Wednesday's lineup against Cleveland.

After eight consecutive starts, Reynolds will take a seat on the bench for the series finale. In his place, Gerardo Parra slides over to first while Alexi Amarista draws the start in left. Since the beginning of August, Reynolds is 7-for-25 with one home run and three RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast