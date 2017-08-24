Play

Reynolds is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Kansas City, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Reynolds will retreat to the bench following five straight starts, going 3-for-18 (.167 average) with one home run, three RBI and eight strikeouts during that span. In his place, Pat Valaika draws a start at first base for the series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast