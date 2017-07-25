Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Reynolds is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
He has predictably slumped a bit after a surprising hot start to the season, hitting .235/.325/.426 with three home runs in 68 at-bats in July. Ian Desmond will start at first base and hit fifth against righty Lance Lynn.
