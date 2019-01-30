Reynolds agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds spent most of the 2018 campaign with the Nationals, slashing .248/.328/.476 with 13 homers and 40 RBI in 235 plate appearances (86 games). The veteran slugger is set to return to Colorado, where he hit a solid .274/.354/.471 with 44 homers in 2016 and 2017, though he figures to serve as organizational depth in 2019 barring an injury or two.