Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Returns to action Friday
Reynolds (hand) is back in the lineup Friday, starting at first base and batting fifth against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Reynolds didn't start Wednesday's game against the Indians, but came off the bench to make two at-bats while taking over at first base. Now, after Thursday's travel day, it appears the veteran slugger is good to go in time for Friday's series opener. Reynolds is hitting .253 with four home runs since the All-Star break, but still presents a power-option in the middle of a vaunted Rockies' lineup.
