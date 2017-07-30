Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Sits first game of Sunday's twin bill
Reynolds is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Reynolds will sit the first tilt of the doubleheader for his third game off in the team's past eight contests. The 33-year-old first baseman is having a superb season, but is hitting just .244 with three home runs during the month of July. Gerardo Parra will draw the start at first base with Raimel Tapia taking over in left field.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...