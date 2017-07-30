Reynolds is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds will sit the first tilt of the doubleheader for his third game off in the team's past eight contests. The 33-year-old first baseman is having a superb season, but is hitting just .244 with three home runs during the month of July. Gerardo Parra will draw the start at first base with Raimel Tapia taking over in left field.