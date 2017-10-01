Play

Reynolds is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Reynolds is hitting just .231 during the month of September and will make his way to the bench for the final game of the regular season. Ian Desmond will take over at first base, batting fifth.

