Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Takes day off Friday
Reynolds is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Reynolds receives a standard day off after starting the past four games, including an 0-for-6 day with three strikeouts during Wednesday's contest. In his place, Ian Desmond draws the start at first while Gerardo Parra takes over in left.
