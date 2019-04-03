Reynolds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Since Daniel Murphy fractured his finger Friday, Reynolds hasn't been able to take advantage of the playing time that opened up at first base. He has recorded two hits while striking out in five of his 10 at-bats this season and could see his opportunities level off once the Rockies resume National League play Friday versus the Dodgers.

