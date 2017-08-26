Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Thumps 27th homer Friday
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Braves.
The slugger is heating up again, slashing .300/.361/.733 with four homers and 10 RBI in his last 10 games despite only starting in eight of them. Reynolds' .878 OPS on the year remains his best mark since 2009, and with 27 homers he's well on his way to his first 30-HR campaign since 2011.
