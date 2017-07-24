Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Two long balls Sunday
Reynolds went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Pirates.
Reynolds capped a seven-run sixth inning with a two-run homer, then added a solo shot in the eighth. The 33-year-old slugger and Coors Field were a match made in heaven, so it's no surprise that 16 of his 22 home runs have come at home. Reynolds also has his average over .280 for the second consecutive season since signing with Colorado, improving significantly on a career .237 mark.
