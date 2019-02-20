Updating a previous report, Reynolds isn't slated to see any usage at second base during spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Saunders retracted his report from Sunday indicating that Reynolds would pick up reps at the keystone during camp, with Saunders noting that he misconstrued manager Bud Black's comments on the matter. Instead, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers will get most of the work at second base as the Rockies look to replace departed starter DJ LaMahieu, per Saunders. Reynolds will still aim to secure a reserve gig on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, though in his familiar corner-infield spots.