Adams (0-2) took the loss after allowing four unearned runs on five hits while striking out eight over six innings in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Adams' final line was heavily influenced by Zac Veen's first-inning error, as Arizona capitalized with four unearned runs before the right-hander settled into an impressive rhythm. He retired 13 consecutive batters after Corbin Carroll's two-run triple in the first inning and didn't issue a walk over six innings, marking the first time this season he didn't issue a free pass. The eight strikeouts were a season-high output for Adams, who ends the season on a decent note despite the loss. In six starts in 2026, he went 0-2 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB across 29 innings.