Adams allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Adams logged the highest strikeout total of his three starts so far, but his Coors Field debut was otherwise unimpressive. All three runs he allowed came on homers, as Joshua Baez hit a solo shot in the second inning and Ivan Herrera added a two-run blast in the fifth. Adams is now at a 3.95 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings in the majors. He's projected to make his next start at Detroit.