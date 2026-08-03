Rockies' Mason Adams: Shipped to Colorado

The Rockies acquired Adams and infielder Carlos Vielma from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for outfielder Brenton Doyle, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Adams was on the shelf to begin the season while completing his recovery from April 2025 Tommy John surgery, but he's maintained health since finishing up his rehab assignment at reporting to Triple-A Charlotte on June 11. Through nine appearances (seven starts) with Charlotte, Adams posted a 4.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB over 36 innings. The 26-year-old righty is expected to report to Triple-A Albuquerque with his new organization.