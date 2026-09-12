Adams didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The rookie right-hander continues to give the Rockies quality innings, and through his first 18.2 big-league frames he sports a 3.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB. Adams is still looking for his first win -- all four of his starts so far have resulted in no-decisions -- and he's served up five homers despite only making one start at Coors Field, suggesting his luck could run out soon. With Kyle Freeland (neck) potentially set to return from the IL next week, however, Adams could get bumped to the bullpen before it does.