Adams (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Adams was under the five-inning mark for the third time in five starts in the majors, and this was his worst outing yet. While he gave up just two extra-base hits, the Padres were able to pick him apart, racking up at least one run in four of the five innings Adams pitched in. Through 23 innings, he has a 5.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB as well as six home runs allowed. Adams is projected to make his next start at home versus the Diamondbacks.