Albright was traded from the Angels to the Rockies on Sunday in exchange for C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Albright was a 12th-round pick by the Angels in 2021, and he's spent most of the last two seasons at Single-A Inland Empire. He's posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 79.2 innings over 15 appearances (14 starts) in the minors last year and will continue developing within the Rockies organization.