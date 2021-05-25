site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Matt Adams: Begins rehab assignment
The Rockies sent Adams to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.
Adams has been on the shelf since May 12 with a shin injury. The 32-year-old will likely serve as a backup first baseman and left-handed bat off the bench once he's reinstated from the IL.
