Rockies' Matt Adams: Not starting Thursday
Adams isn't starting Thursday's game against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Adams will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last six games. Connor Joe is starting at first base and batting second.
