Adams (shin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Adams missed just over two weeks with a shin injury, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday and will now return to the major-league club. The 32-year-old appeared in 12 games with the Rockies prior to his injury and hit .105 with a run, two walks and five strikeouts during that time. He should serve mainly in a depth role going forward. Trevor Story (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.