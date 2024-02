Carasiti signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Jan. 29 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Carasiti was roughed up to the tune of a 6.29 ERA and 16:11 K:BB across 24.1 frames for the Rockies last season, but they saw enough promise to bring him back for another go-round. The 32-year-old reliever figures to open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque.