Carasiti was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Game 2 of the Rockies' doubleheader with the Giants.

Carasiti will join Colorado after they defeated San Francisco 9-5 in the day game. The right-hander will replace Karl Kauffmann in the bullpen as Kauffmann heads to Albuquerque in a corresponding move. Carasiti has produced an inflated 7.06 ERA over 21.2 innings in 14 appearances with the Rockies this year.