Holliday will have his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to the Thursday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Holliday has played in 15 games for Albuquerque after signing a minor-league deal with the organization in late July. During those outings, he's slashed .346/.452/.596 with three home runs and 14 RBI. Even though regular playing time shouldn't be expected, Holliday will provide the Rockies with an extra bat off the bench and may receive some starts in the corner outfield spots as well as first base. Across 105 games with the Yankees last year, he hit .231 with a .748 OPS and 64 RBI.