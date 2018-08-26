Rockies' Matt Holliday: Goes yard against Cardinals
Holliday hit a pinch-hit solo home run Saturday against the Cardinals.
Holliday took John Gant deep for his first home run since joining the Rockies on Thursday. He earned a start on his first day with the club but has since appeared only as a pinch hitter. It remains to be seen both how big his role will be with the team and how effective he'll be when given an opportunity.
More News
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Contract to be purchased from minors•
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Making impression at Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Inks minor-league deal with Rockies•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of Game 4 lineup•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in lineup for Game 3•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...