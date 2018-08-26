Holliday hit a pinch-hit solo home run Saturday against the Cardinals.

Holliday took John Gant deep for his first home run since joining the Rockies on August 23. He earned a start on his first day with the club, but has since appeared only as a pinch-hitter. It remains to be seen both how big his role will be with the team and how effective he'll be when given an opportunity.

