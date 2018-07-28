Rockies' Matt Holliday: Inks minor-league deal with Rockies
Holliday signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
His is reporting to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday and will look to prove he still has something left in the tank at age 38. Holliday last played pro baseball for the Yankees in 2017, hitting .231/.316/.432 with 19 home runs and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate -- the first time in his big-league career that he struck out over 20 percent of the time. It's a sentimental story for Holliday to return to his original organization, but his defensive deficiencies in left field and at first base make this a curious signing from a baseball standpoint.
