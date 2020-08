Kemp (not injury related) is starting at DH and hitting seventh Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Kemp sat out Wednesday's game in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but he's back in action for Thursday's series finale. The veteran slugger, who is hitting .246 with two home runs this season, will face right-hander Zac Gallen in his return to the lineup.