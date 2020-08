Kemp went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Kemp took Padres reliever Cal Quantrill deep in the third inning for his first homer of the year. Kemp also got aboard with a walk in the fifth and scored on a Chris Owings single. The 35-year-old Kemp has added four RBI and three walks in 12 plate appearances. He doesn't get many starts anymore, but he's been a productive hitter in limited time in 2020.