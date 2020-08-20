Kemp is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Kemp has seen some playing time open back up after the Rockies placed Davi Dahl (back) and Chris Owings (hamstring) on the injured list over the last two days, but the 35-year-old still won't be guaranteed a spot in the everyday lineup. While Kemp should at least handle a part-time role at designated hitter in the short term, Rockies manager Bud Black will also likely use that spot in the lineup to give some other everyday players days out of the field.