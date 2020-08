Kemp remains out of the lineup Tuesday in Houston, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Kemp started nine of the first 10 games in August but has since been in the lineup for just two of the last seven. With a .531 OPS over his last 11 games, it's no surprise to see his opportunities start to fade. Daniel Murphy will rest his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Ryan McMahon starting at first base.