Rockies' Matt Kemp: Sitting again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kemp is out of the lineup Friday against the Rangers.
Kemp finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest while mired in a 4-for-23 slump. Raimel Tapia will serve as the designated hitter Friday for Colorado.
