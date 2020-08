Kemp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kemp is stuck in a 4-for-23 slump at the plate over his last eight games, so manager Bud Black will keep him on the bench for the second straight day. Charlie Blackmon will get a turn as the designated hitter Wednesday, but Kemp should still be the primary option for those duties if he's able to pick up the pace at the plate in the near future.