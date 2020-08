Kemp announced via his personal Instagram account he won't play Wednesday against the Diamondbacks in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 35-year-old was slated to bat fifth as the designated hitter, but he won't be in the lineup. The Brewers and Reds and the Mariners and Padres have also postponed their games for Wednesday, with other teams discussing whether to follow suit.