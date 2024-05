The Rockies selected Koch's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The right-hander missed Colorado's Opening Day roster but will joined the big-league club after making 18 appearances for Albuquerque. Koch posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 21.1 innings.