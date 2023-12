Koch signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He's been given an invitation to the major league side of spring training as part of the deal. Koch appeared in 39 games for the Rockies in 2023, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 38.2 innings. He'll compete for a job in Colorado's Opening Day bullpen.