Rockies' Matt Pierpont: Invited to MLB spring training

Pierpont agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pierpont, a 26th-round pick out of Winthrop in the 2013 MLB Draft, posted excellent results in Double-A Hartford's bullpen last season. Across 60 frames, the right-hander compiled a 1.95 ERA and a 77:21 K:BB to go with 32 saves in 34 tries. It's unlikely that hell break camp in the big leagues, but he could get a look in Colorado later in the season if he can replicate his success at the Triple-A level.